Rob Van Dam Reveals He Alerted The FBI About An Online Stalker's Threats
Rob Van Dam is "The Whole F'n Show" and a hero to a generation of fans who saw him effectively change the landscape of modern wrestling with his athletic, death-defying style. He's also someone who doesn't take kindly to bullying (ahem, Taz).
Hence his recent post on X. In it, RVD accuses an X user by the name of Daniella Brown of threats, saying he alerted the FBI of their behavior.
MORE: Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary: Release Date, Start Time, Trailer, How To Watch
"If anybody looks at this a******* IG over the last 6 months you’ll see where I’m coming from. I already alerted the FBI of your previous threats you psychotic sc**bag m***********. I’m going to find you," RVD wrote on X.
The Whole F'n Show began a series of X posts early Tuesday (September 17) morning that detail the level of harassment Brown has employed for what RVD says is "months and months."
"This stalker has been threatening stabbing and kidnapping and delusional s*** for months and I know where they live," RVD wrote in another post.
Many of Brown's posts are focused on Van Dam's wife, Katie Forbes, who was seen ringside with the former WWE champion during SmackDown's season premiere on USA Network. Brown also seems to be obsessed with their "favorite killer" Michael Myers.
Van Dam is still a part-time wrestler, having last appeared in AEW for a "420 Elimination 4-Way" on an April 20 episode of Rampage. And yes, he's still got it.
MORE: Details Of AEW's TV Deal With WBD Emerge: TV Networks, Money, Contract Length