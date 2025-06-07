Shane McMahon Reveals Thoughts On His Meeting With AEW And Tony Khan
The wrestling world had a near meltdown last summer, as the WWE and AEW worlds briefly collided in a major way.
A meeting between AEW founder Tony Khan and former WWE mainstay Shane McMahon reportedly went down at an airport in Texas, with a photo of the two eventually emerging on the internet. The meeting was eventually confirmed by Khan, with him offering praise of McMahon and his wrestling knowledge. Nothing would ultimately come from the encounter, however.
To this point, we had not heard McMahon's side of the conversation. However, in brief comments with TMZ Sports this week, he finally offered thoughts on his conversation with Khan.
“[I] had a meeting with AEW and wished them continued success, but it's not WWE, it's not the company that I helped build," McMahon said.
Even so, Shane O'Mac didn't close the door on one day working with AEW. After all, even his return to WWE in 2016 was once viewed as a near impossibility.
"You never know what's going to happen in this business," he added.
Shane had a rocky relationship over the years with his father, former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. A controversial return at the 2022 Royal Rumble put him at odds with the company, and he would disappear for more than a year before showing up for a surprise match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39.
McMahon would tear his quad moments into the match, and this would be his final WWE appearance before leaving the company. His WWE future is currently unclear.
