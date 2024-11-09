The Rock Reveals The Meaning Of The Cryptic Word On Every Bottle Of His Teremana Tequila Brand
Somedays you feel like you're winning. You're doing well at work. Co-workers are engaged and riveted by your small talk. You finished a project before the due date and your boss is incredibly happy. She even laughed at your jokes.
Then, you see a news blurb about The Rock's new tequila, another business venture that will nab him hundreds of millions of dollars. It's at this painfully existential moment you realize you are just a grain of sand--Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the entire beach.
While taking a break from whipping around Cody Rhodes, The Rock founded a new tequila brand, Teremana. The cinema powerhouse, pro wrestler, and TKO board member sat down with LADbible to discuss it.
“I really wanted to create a legacy brand that was around well after I'm gone, but it was around for my family.”- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
"Legacy" and "family" are two words Johnson leans on to describe Teremana. A strange word, TIJASI, is scrawled on the bottom of each bottle of Teremana. What is TIJASI?
“This is the first two letters of my daughter’s first names, Tiana, Jasmine, and Simone,” Johnson told LADbible. Simone is, of course, NXT general manager Ava.
Elsewhere in the interview, The Final Boss remained tight-lipped on his next WWE mini-run, but said this:
“Any opportunity I can to go back and not only make appearances but help to expand the company, whether domestically or globally, I always go back. And it's also part of my obligation that I happily do.”- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
