WWE Drops Fourth Cryptic Return Teaser And All Signs Point To One Superstar
WWE has dropped a fourth teaser video, and it may include the biggest hint yet.
Social media was buzzing when WWE released a cryptic video on Sunday morning featuring an unidentified figure walking with music in the background.
There was speculation that it could be the return of Gunther to set up his rumored feud with John Cena ahead of the latter’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. Santos Escobar, Tony D’Angelo, and even Chris Jericho were other suggested possibilities.
However, while WWE fans initially thought they’d have to crack the code of only one video, the company then dropped a second and third video on Sunday.
And now, a fourth video has been released this morning, and it could be teasing the return of Brock Lesnar.
In the video, there’s another unidentified figure walking, but the hint that may point to Lesnar is his trademark blue jeans and cowboy boots.
There appears to be a different person featured in all four videos, which could tell the story of what WWE is up to.
Is WWE Teasing Survivor Series: WarGames?
While the initial idea of one superstar returning made sense, it’s clear from the additional videos that there is more to it.
For starters, let's present the evidence. Here is the first video:
The second video:
And the third video:
Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, and the amount of videos being dropped would align with a teaser for one of the teams.
If Lesnar is indeed the person featured in the fourth video, WWE could be hinting at the members that could make up ‘The Vision’ team that is led by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Breakker and Reed could be the subjects of any of the first three videos, and Lesnar joining them given his connection with Paul Heyman would be logical.
But the question is, who will replace Seth Rollins on the team?
Rollins was forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship after sustaining a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel.
Prior to Rollins’ injury, it was reported that Austin Theory was being considered for the team, so he could be a possibility for one of the videos.
Heyman’s group is rumored to face a CM Punk and Roman Reigns-led team at Survivor Series. Punk is set to face Jey Uso for Rollins’ vacant title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City.
