WWE Hypes TNA Genesis PPV With Social Media Post
The new partnership between WWE and TNA is off to a strong start.
The WWE NXT Twitter/X account posted a hype promo and advertisement for tomorrow night's TNA Genesis PPV event. It's the first time that WWE has outwardly promoted a TNA show on its platforms.
WWE and TNA announced an official partnership this week that will feature talent from both NXT and TNA crossing over to each promotion's shows. The two companies have had a working relationship with one another for most of 2024.
MORE: Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Shares Frustrating WWE Vince McMahon Story
Jordynne Grace appeared at the 2024 Royal Rumble in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and later in the year received an NXT Championship match against Roxanne Perez. Joe Hendry also appeared multiple times for NXT.
NXT stars have crossed over as well with Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, and others working TNA shows and PPVs.
TNA Genesis airs live on PPV on Sunday, January 19. Announced matches for the show include Joe Hendry vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard, Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana in an "I Quit" Match, and Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary for TNA Knockouts Championship in a Clockwork Orange Match.
