Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Hopes For "Game-Changing" John Cena Moment During WWE Retirement Tour
With the WWE and TNA partnership set to kick into high gear immediately, could it be time one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time finally bursts through the forbidden door?
TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth seems to think so.
Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Nemeth noted it would be incredibly special if 16-time world champion John Cena made the jump to TNA for an appearance before he retires for good.
"Yeah, it would be [special]. Absolutely," Nemeth said. "As much as I would like to hog it, no matter who was in that moment with him, that would be cool as hell, because he's done so much for so many other people, and this is a big year to get everything in."
Cena has never appeared on TV for another major company outside of WWE, and is expected to hang up his kicks and jorts after a retirement tour throughout 2025. WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership Thursday that will focus on a talent exchange emphasizing on NXT and TNA talent, but left open the door for other WWE stars to make appearances.
Nemeth believes there will be stiff competition for people lining up to face the 16-time world champion.
MORE: John Cena Returns... To Announce His Retirement From WWE
"He's not even going to be able to get to everything because everybody's probably, just like Tanahashi, like everyone's like dying to get in the ring with him one more time because it's the last one," he said. "But man, it would, it'd be game-changing for, [TNA]. It would just help us one more notch at kicking ass, if we got John here on that deal, on that partnership."
The two do have a lengthy history of working with another in WWE, of course. Nemeth was on the rise in 2012 into 2013 as Dolph Ziggler, the Money in the Bank contract holder. He had an alliance with Big E and AJ Lee at the time, a faction he said he'd love to revisit one last time to square off with Cena.
"I just saw Big E on TV," Nemeth said. "I was like, 'you know what? It'd be funny if Cena was doing one of his Monday Night Raw nights, and he came out, and then Big E came out, and then AJ Lee came out on the stage, and then I came out on the stage.' And it just reminded me of 2013, where we had six months of battles with John and he broke that, my briefcase, over the top of my head maybe 45 times in that six months. And I said, 'that would be a nice visual. That'll be a nice moment for fans to have all these returns and have a moment.'"
The TNA World Champion added he'd welcome continuing the feud on TNA turf this time.
"So maybe you have it happen, and maybe you have John show up to one of our live Impacts, or at Genesis or something," he said. "I would just like a moment, just seeing the three of us, because we had a nice little, ongoing off-and-on year-long thing with John. That'd be really cool."
Nemeth won the TNA title at Slammiversary this past summer. He is set to defend it against Joe Hendry (who also wants to face Cena) at TNA Genesis on Sunday night.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive: Rookie Phenom Toni Storm Reacts To Life-Changing Opportunity At AEW Grand Slam
Bob Uecker, WWE Hall of Famer And Star Of Major League, Passes Away At 90
AEW Rumors: What Went Wrong With Malaki Black In AEW And Is He Headed To WWE?