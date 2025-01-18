Shawn Michaels Set For Major Appearance At Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Shawn Michaels will moderate the contract signing for the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens WWE Undisputed Championship Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble during the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.
The news was made official on this week's episode of Smackdown.
Rhodes and Owens have been at odds with one another over the WWE Championship for months and will collide for a third time with that title on the line at the Royal Rumble PLE. Owens sidelined Cody Rhodes with a vicious package piledriver at the last Saturday Night's Main Event after Rhodes defeated Owens to retain his championship.
Shawn Michaels is a former WWE Champion, but currently serves as the head of the NXT brand. His official role and title inside WWE is Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative.
This week on Smackdown, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio mixed it up in a match and Owens ended up taking him out with the same package piledriver that he took Cody out with. Before Owens could do more damage, Rhodes made the save for Mysterio.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on NBC on January 25. Other announced matches on the show include Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
As for the Royal Rumble, it airs live on Peacock on February 1. Other announced matches for that show include both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.
