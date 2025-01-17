Logan Paul Trolls Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, John Cena And Others Backstage At WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul may not have wrestled on WWE's Netflix premiere edition of Monday Night Raw, but he certainly made an impact on those around him.
Backstage, at least.
Paul showed up in the stands during the Jan. 6 episode, but was making the rounds at the Intuit Dome all night. He took to his YouTube channel to share some of his interactions with other WWE stars.
Paul first shared an interaction with John Cena, who made the first appearance in his WWE retirement run in 2025 that night by declaring for the Royal Rumble. He joked about Cena not being humble, despite being a legend.
There was a brief moment of levity between Paul and former opponent LA Knight, who beat him for the United States Championship last summer. The Undertaker also made an appearance in the video, having just endorsed Rhea Ripley after she won the WWE Women's World Championship. Paul seemed to have missed Taker's cue though, and was bummed he didn't catch his entrance.
Hulk Hogan then closes the video, being approached by Paul. Paul jokingly asks Hogan if he could be his father, since he was looking to replace him. Hogan, of course, didn't receive the warmest of receptions from the Los Angeles crowd that evening.
MORE: Hulk Hogan Reportedly Scheduled To Appear At Another Upcoming WWE Event
Paul also made headlines this past week when he challenged Bad Bunny to a match in WWE sometime in the future. He will be a Raw Superstar moving forward, as he made the jump to the brand at the end of 2024.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (01/17/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Exclusive: Nic Nemeth Hopes For "Game-Changing" John Cena Moment During WWE Retirement Tour
Matt Hardy Weighs In On Penta's WWE Raw Debut And Merchandising Strategy
SPOILER: Former World Champion And AEW Star Expected To Retire