WWE NXT On CW Scores Massive Ratings Win Over AEW Dynamite
It was a pro wrestling fans dream on Tuesday evening as WWE presented their second week of NXT being on The CW Network, while AEW presented a special edition of Dynamite at a special time of 9 p.m. ET, due to the ongoing Major League Baseball Playoffs on TBS.
Per Nielson, WWE NXT on CW averaged 874,000 viewers and 318,000 viewers with 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That is down from the inaugural episode which had 895,000 viewers.
On the other hand, AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday generated an average of 329,000 viewers and 128,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, which is their lowest ratings in the five-year history of the show's history. Last Wednesday, Dynamite averaged 680,000 viewers. While viewership did drop more than 50 percent, the show was on a different day and went on an hour later than it usually would have on Wednesdays.
WWE NXT on CW opened with an in-ring promo featuring Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso and NXT Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams, and Tony D'Angelo winning the NXT North American Title from Oba Femi. The main event had a special appearance by Randy Orton, where he bested Je'Von Evans in a teacher vs. student contest. After winning with the RKO, Orton picked up Evans and raised his arm in a sign of respect.
AEW Dynamite showcased the announcement from Daniel Garcia declaring he was staying in All Elite Wrestling, the return at WrestleDream of former AEW Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland, and a main event of current heavyweight titlist Bryan Danielson teaming up with Wheeler Yuta to face Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. The segment featured Danielson and Moxley getting into a brawl and saving Yuta from a further attack from the Blackpool Combat Club.
