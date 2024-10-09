Swerve Strickland To Make Return At AEW WrestleDream 2024
Former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, will make his return to AEW during Saturday night's WrestleDream PPV event.
During this week's special Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, a special training vignette aired and was followed by the news of Strickland's official return date. Strickland then confirmed the return news with a post on social media.
While Strickland has been away from AEW, MVP has alluded to poor representation for Strickland and positioned himself as a potential manager. MVP told Prince Nana that he'd be ready to talk business with Swerve and based on Strickland's confirmation, he's ready to talk too.
Strickland has not been seen in AEW since losing an unsanctioned cage match to "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out. During that match, Strickland was smashed in the face with a steel chair and stabbed with a syringe in the cheek. The match put a bow on the Page vs. Strickland feud that lasted over a year.
Strickland won the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe at the AEW Dynasty PPV event in April. During his championship run, Strickland defeated Christian Cage, Will Ospreay, and others before losing the championship to Bryan Danielson in the main event of All In in August.
AEW WrestleDream airs live on PPV this Saturday night. Announced matches for the show include Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, and more.