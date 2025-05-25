Bronson Reed Returns At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event; Aligns With Rollins, Breakker & Heyman
Bronson Reed is back. And he's just made Paul Heyman's alliance of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker a lot more dangerous.
In the opening bout of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event tonight, CM Punk and Sami Zayn appeared to be in control of proceedings during their tag match against Rollins and Breakker.
However, with the referee distracted by some Paul E. shenanigans, a familiar figure hopped the guardrail and absolutely laid waste to Punk, splashing the Straight Edge Superstar through the security barricade.
Reed's devastating cameo was enough to hand victory to Rollins and Breakker. However, after the bell had rung, Reed and Breakker engaged in a staredown, before Rollins embraced what would appear to be the third member of the newfound alliance.
Punk returned to the ring in a desperate attempt to exact some retribution, but was promptly halted by Reed, who continued his assault.
Reed hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since Survivor Series of last year, when he injured himself after a spectacular dive from the top of the cage during the WarGames main event. The former NXT North American Champion had aligned with Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline for the event, but was sidelined immediately after the match due to the severity of the foot injury he suffered.
