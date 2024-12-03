The WWE Universe Reacts To The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Turning On Big E
Wow... The New Day is no more. At least how many of us have known and loved them for a decade.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appeared to be on the verge of announcing a separation during their 10-year celebration on the 12/2 episode on Monday Night Raw. That was until Big E made his surprise return to try and reunite his longtime friends and tag team partners.
He was successful, but in a way that absolutely nobody saw coming.
When Big E offered to return to the road full-time as New Day's manager, until the day that he was cleared for in-ring competition once again, Kofi and Woods promptly channeled their mutual frustrations with each other in the direction of their third man.
In front of an absolutely stunned crowd in Everett, Washington, Kofi and Woods said that Big E's offer was too little too late. Criticizing E for waiting until Monday night to come back to the New Day after months of infighting.
They went on to downplay Big E's potentially career ending broken neck and then told him to stop teasing the fans, saying that he's never going to wrestle again. The pair clearly harboring resentment for Big E choosing his new analyst position in WWE over them, for choosing his new girlfriend over them.
Big E's partner was just one of many people who took to social media to address their feelings about what they were witnessing.
The outright rejection of Big E allowed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to bond once more, declaring that it was just the two of them moving forward.
The WWE Universe was experiencing a wide array of emotions Monday night. Some expressing sorrow. Others applauding the performances of all three men in a segment that truly shocked fans to their core. Here's some of the best of what people had to say about Kofi and Woods turning on Big E.
