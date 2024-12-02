WWE Announces John Cena For Elimination Chamber Match; Tickets Go On Sale Friday (12/6)
With Survivor Series: WarGames now in the rearview mirror, WWE is already looking ahead to the next Premium Live Event to be held in Canada. Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Tickets are set to go on sale this coming Friday at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.
Elimination Chamber will be WWE's first event inside the Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18, which was headlined by the “Icon vs. Icon” match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan. That bout coming 12 years after The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania VI at the Roger Centre to walk out as the both the WWE and Intercontinental Champion.
WWE is looking to keep it's momentum rolling north of the border after Survivor Series: WarGames set a record for the highest North American arena gate in company history. The previous record was set earlier this year at Money In The Bank in Toronto.
It was at Money in the Bank where John Cena announced his upcoming retirement tour in 2025. Cena, who has already declared for the Royal Rumble in February, is also now set to compete inside of his final Elimination Chamber match. This according to a release from WWE.
It's unclear at this time what his inclusion inside Elimination Chamber means for his prospects of winning the Royal Rumble and heading on to face the World Champion of his choosing at WrestleMania 41.
Presale for Elimination Chamber tickets will begin Wednesday, December 4 at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer.
Additionally, Elimination Chamber Priority Passes are now available from On Location. Priority Passes offer fans the chance to sit ringside for the event, as well as pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.
