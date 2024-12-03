Triple H Unveils The Bracket For the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
The tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion gets underway Monday night (12/2) on Raw when Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance meet in an opening round triple threat match.
The winner will move on to semi-finals, which will be held at a later date.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to social media Monday evening to unveil the full bracket that features 12 women ready to fight for gold on the Red Brand.
The other three opening round match-ups will feature:
- Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile
- Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya
It's currently unknown when the finals of this tournament will take place.
We do know that the first ever Women's United States Champion will be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event coming up on December 14. The semi-finals of that tournament are all but set with Naomi, Tiffany Stratton and Elektra Lopez looking to secure their spot in the next round this coming Friday night on SmackDown.
Bayley, Chelsea Green and Michin have already won their opening round contests.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
