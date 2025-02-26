WWE Files New Tag Team Trademark
WWE has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark office (USPTO).
On February 25, the company filed to trademark the NXT tag team name "Fraxiom" under the category of entertainment services.
Made up of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Fraxiom are the current NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo regained their title from Chase University at NXT No Mercy in September 2024.
Full description of the trademark filing:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
Fraxiom are set to defend their title at the upcoming NXT Roadblock PLE against legendary tag team the Hardy Boyz.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Three Major Matches Announced For NXT Roadblock
Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati
Chicago Teachers Union Responds To CM Punk's Shirt From WWE Raw
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?