WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Reveals When He May Step Away From Wrestling For Good
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave everything to pro wrestling, including his body. Now, the end of the road could be in sight for the beloved former WWE Champion in regards to his time in the industry.
Foley has retired and un-retired several times throughout his career, but made his last in-ring appearance at the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble by participating in the Royal Rumble match. A rumored program with Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) never came to be at the time, and he quietly retired for good from in-ring action.
Since, he has held a variety of roles, including a brief tenure as general manager of Monday Night Raw. He's toured his one-man-show on the road for several years, and had a podcast for a period of time as well. Appearing on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel this past week, Foley revealed his time in wrestling may be coming to a close.
“The only reason I don’t fix the teeth now is they are a reminder of that night," Foley said in reference to his 1998 Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker. "I love being here in your gym and seeing all the mementos around me. I love houses where guys have other stuff, but I don’t really have a wrestling house. What I do have is my smile. I thought now that I’m 60, maybe I’ll fix it. I might wait until I’m 63."
There's a reason for that. In 2028, he'll celebrate 30 years since that iconic match that put him on the level of main event draw in WWE. Then, he believes it may be time to wrap it up.
"Thirty years of Hell. I’m going to go back out on the road again for one final tour in 2028 for the 30 Years of Hell Tour, and the idea is to hang it up completely, fix my teeth, maybe start wearing nice clothes so no one knows who I am, and just disappear into the night,” he said.
The 60-year-old's most recent WWE TV appearance came in November of 2023 on NXT.
H/T Rajah for transcription assistance.
