WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (6/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
There are several big matches on tap on this week’s edition of WWE Raw at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
We’ve reached the semifinal round of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with two superstars already punching their ticket to Night of Champions on Saturday.
Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn, and Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss to move step closer to a title opportunity at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in August.
Who will they face in their respective matches in the finals?
Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will go one-on-one to determine Orton’s opponent, and there is plenty of history between these two friends. Rhodes made his WWE return several weeks ago at Saturday Night's Main Event to make the save for Jey, and the two teamed up to defeat John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank.
But while Rhodes and Jey won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in October 2023 and have played pivotal roles in each other’s stories the past few years, both men now have their sights set on regaining singles gold.
John Cena ended Rhodes’ one-year reign as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 in April, while Jey’s reign as World Heavyweight Champion lasted less than two months after losing the title back to Gunther on the June 9 edition of Raw.
Speaking of friends, will WWE fans finally get the highly-anticipated Rhodes vs. Orton match? Or is Jey going to yeet his way back to another rematch with Gunther?
In the Queen of the Ring, it’s about capturing a WWE main roster world championship for the first time for both Cargill and Perez.
Cargill has been busy getting revenge on Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi after the vicious parking lot attack last November, while also trying to navigate her friendship status with Bianca Belair.
Meanwhile, Perez - a former NXT Women’s Champion - seems to be thriving thanks to her association with Judgment Day, and things could get even more interesting for ‘The Prodigy’ after Liv Morgan’s recent injury, which is expected to sideline the former Women’s World Champion for several months.
Is Cargill going to bring the storm to anyone in her path on the way to a potential WWE Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam? Will Perez have some help from Finn Balor and Judgment Day to advance?
No matter who wins, is either woman ready for Asuka?
Elsewhere in the women’s division, Bayley returns to the ring for the first time since April 14 to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.
Lynch attacked Bayley during WrestleMania weekend to take her spot in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, and things have gotten personal than ever between two of WWE’s Four Horsewomen.
Plus, Goldberg will sit down to discuss what is being promoted as his final match, as he'll face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta.
Raw general manager Adam Pearce has also announced that Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed will be in the arena. Rollins will address the WWE universe, while Breakker is set to face Penta.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Columbus:
Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring Semifinal Match
There have been a lot of highly-anticipated matches on Raw since the Netflix debut back in January, but this would rank high on any list. Both superstars have millions of fans around the world, but only one of them can advance to face Orton at Night of Champions. This matchup between recent world champions figures to provide plenty of drama and excitement, and there’s no doubt that Orton - and perhaps Cena, his Night of Champions opponent CM Punk, Gunther, and even Goldberg - will all be watching.
Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match
While this is listed as a singles match, Cargill likely enters knowing it’ll be anything but that. Balor seems intent on helping Perez get to the top, even if that comes at the expense of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Could he try to persuade JD McDonagh and current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio to do what’s best for the club and assist Perez? Or is there a storm coming for Judgment Day?
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Bayley was the first WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion, but she has not held the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, which was introduced last November. To win it, she’ll need to take the fight to Lynch, who has proven that she has no issue doing what is necessary to reclaim her spot as ‘The Man’ of the WWE women’s division.
Bron Breakker vs. Penta
Rollins, Breakker, and Reed took out Penta a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and now he'll look for revenge. Breakker and Penta met previously in a singles match on the March 24 edition of Raw, and they were both part of the Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship. Is the numbers game going to be in Breakker's favor? Or could Penta have some help from his family?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
WWE Raw Card:
Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring Semifinal Match
Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match
Goldberg sits down to discuss his match against Gunther
Seth Rollins will speak to the WWE universe
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Bron Breakker vs. Penta
