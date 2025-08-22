Mercedes Moné Wins Her Ninth Belt On Tenth Anniversary Of Iconic Brooklyn Match With Bayley
You can call Mercedes Moné "Nine Belts Moné" going forward.
The CEO defeated Emersyn Jayne in a thrilling title vs. title match to become the new Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion at RevPro Global Wars UK during Forbidden Door weekend.
Moné was already the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, AEW TBS Champion, Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament winner, CMLL World Women's Champion, EWA Women's Champion, Prime Time Wrestling Women's Champion, and BestYa Women's Champion. Together, the belt collectively spanned 7 countries. Now, she adds Scotland to her widening territory.
Before the match, she went on Instagram Live with WWE star Bayley to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their game-changing match at NXT Takeover Brooklyn. In the discussion, both wrestlers expressed their desire to have "one more match" and Moné told Bayley to challenge for one of her titles at some point in the future.
With both stars in different companies now, there's no telling when a match between two of the Four Horsewomen will be possible. Fans everywhere are hoping that it'll happen one day, whether it's in WWE, AEW, or another promotion altogether.
Bayley also shared her desire to attend the next Who Runs The World? women's wrestling event hosted by ROH Women's World Champion Athena, in hopes of seeing Kris Statlander, someone who Bayley has said numerous times that she's a big fan of. Bayley has been away from WWE TV in the weeks since SummerSlam, but a series of vignettes have been teasing her imminent return.
Global Wars UK is a collaborative event featuring talent from RevPro, CMLL, ROH, and NJPW. The event is the first of a two-night extravaganza for RevPro's 13th Anniversary.
While celebrating her win, Mercedes Moné was confronted by her opponents for later in the weekend, Alex Windsor and the Cut Throat Collective's Safire Reed and Nina Samuels. Kanji made the save to even the odds, and tomorrow on the second night of RevPro's 13th anniversary event, Moné will team up with Kanji and Dani Luna to take on Windsor, Reed, and Samuels.
She'll cross paths with Windsor one more time after that at Forbidden Door in a 4-way match for the TBS title that also includes CMLL's Persephone and STARDOM's Bozilla.
The Latest on AEW, WWE & More
How AEW Reportedly Feels About Chris Jericho Exploring WWE Return
Mercedes Moné Believes Women Are Ready To Main Event An AEW PPV (Exclusive)
"Hangman" Adam Page Reveals His Reason For Calling His Title The "Men's World Championship"
Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Naomi Pregnancy Announcement On WWE Raw