WWE Superstar Wants To See AEW Champion Jon Moxley Return To The Company
Jon Moxley has made no secret that he sees AEW as his home and has next-to-no aspirations of ever returning to WWE. Far stranger things have happened in the world of professional wrestling, of course, but even so, the chances of Dean Ambrose reappearing in the New York territory are slim-to-none at this point.
But the AEW Champion still has plenty of fans in WWE, where he raged for years as 'The Lunatic Fringe', forming The Shield with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He briefly had a run as WWE Champion but, ultimately, despite being one of the most over stars at Vince McMahon's disposal, Moxley left the company in 2019 and was All Elite soon after.
But Karrion Kross still holds out hope that Moxley will one day find himself back in the Fed. After all, it would give the pair the chance to finally have a rematch from their July 2019 bout at FSW Natural Born Killers.
Kross, then known as Killer Kross, and Moxley would go to a no contest at that event, but Kross, appearing on the latest episode of The Battleground podcast, still wants to finish what the pair started six years ago and thinks it would be 'insane' if Moxley ever found his way back to WWE if his time with AEW should come to an end.
"Jon's a former WWE champion. He's competed and performed with some of the best people in the world. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Shield. I didn't know him. I put out a promo attempting to pique intrigue to see if that's a match people wanted. They wanted it.- Karrion Kross
He didn't know me. I didn't know him. I really wanted to work with him as soon as I found out that he wasn't signed, and he showed up. We didn't know each other. We worked, and then as soon as we got backstage, it feels weird talking about somebody else giving you compliments about your work. It is. But he was very complimentary, and that's where that conversation began and not to stir the pot, but I just, I want Jon to be happy wherever he is.
I do hope one day. I do hope one day that he does come back to WWE because I think it would be insane. I think it would be insane, and I would love to compete with him here. I would love to compete with him here so we can finish what we started. That's what I will say."
Moxley was very outspoken on how much he disliked a lot of his time in WWE, citing issues with creative and especially how his heel turn in 2018 was treated. Now very much a locker room leader in AEW, as well as the reigning World Champion, it's difficult to fathom a time when the former Shield member would look upon a return to WWE as a positive move.
Kross, meanwhile, is reportedly approaching the end of his current deal with WWE and, according to reports, no overtures have been made to the former NXT Champion as of the time of writing. That could change very soon, of course, given Kross' current popularity and merch sales.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
