Backstage Update On Plans For The 2025 WWE Draft

Even though 2025 is nearly half over, plans are still being worked out to hold the WWE Draft later this year.
The annual reshuffling of the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters has taken place during the last week in April for the past two years, coinciding with the NFL Draft and offering a post-WrestleMania pallet cleanser for all three brands.
This year, however, April came and went without any official mention of the draft taking place on WWE programming.
The latest update from Cory Hays of BodySlam, is that the WWE creative team has discussed holding off this year's edition of the draft until late in the summer. Although, no date has been finalized at this time.
“The last I heard about the WWE Draft was that they have been considering doing it post-SummerSlam, most likely as a tie-in to the season premiere episodes in September,” Hays noted in his report.
Waiting until closer to fall to reshape the rosters would allow the creative department more time to wrap up long-term story arcs and provide more of a clean slate to reorganize the talent as needed.
WWE has also spent much of this year retooling the roster already, via the transfer window and a slew of recent NXT call-ups. Which Hays indicated has not created a pressing need to rush right into the WWE Draft this year.
There's also the matter of the SmackDown runtime. The current three hour format requires a deeper roster to adequately fill weekly programming than it would for a two hour show.
After it was announced to be happening earlier this year, there has been no official update on if the Blue Brand is still going to drop the third hour or if an extension has been worked out with the USA Network.
