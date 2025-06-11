Nikki Bella Reacts To WWE Raw Return, Confirms Next Appearance
Nikki Bella has revealed that she'll be back on WWE television soon.
The Bella Army was out in full force on this week’s edition of Raw, as Nikki made her return to WWE programming for the first time since entering as the No. 30 entrant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble back in February.
However, not everyone was excited about having a Bella twin back in the mix.
Liv Morgan interrupted Nikki in the ring, and then hit Oblivion to seemingly set up an upcoming feud between the two ahead of the all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Nikki took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an update on her status following Morgan’s attack, and she also confirmed that she’ll be on next Monday’s raw in Green Bay.
“This reality show diva is still on cloud nine 🤩 Annnnd still feeling that ObLIVion…,” Nikki wrote. “Ooooh Bella Army I can’t wait for Green Bay this Monday!! So grateful for all of you!! It’s just the beginning!”
Nikki’s Royal Rumble return marked her first match since the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. While her most recent televised singles match was all the way back in 2018 at the inaugural Evolution event, where she lost to Ronda Rousey.
Only one match has been announced for Evolution 2, as Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against a yet to be determined opponent.
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi has also been rumored for the show.
