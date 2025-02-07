WWE WrestleMania 41 Card Predictions Following Royal Rumble 2025
Coming off the heels of a rollercoaster WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event, the picture for the WrestleMania 41 card has become much clearer.
Since there are just two months and the Elimination Chamber PLE ahead of Mania, there is a lot that can happen between now and then that can change everything. However, there are enough reports and seeds sowed on the company's programming that can help fans figure out what they will see on April 19 and 20.
Based on what went down at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event and the February 3 edition of Raw on Netflix, here are our predictions for the WrestleMania 41 Night 1 and 2 cards.
Night 1
GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Coming off the heels of arguably the most shocking wins in Royal Rumble history, Jey Uso looks set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.
While winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match should get the main event spot, it does not seem likely that this bout will headline on April 19 or 20. However, there probably isn't a better option for WWE to open Mania weekend with than a "YEET" celebration for Jey's world title victory.
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Sami Zayn may have more options than anyone on the road to WrestleMania 41. From Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre to Jey Uso and Seth Rollins, Zayn has a plethora of directions he could take as a character coming out of the Royal Rumble.
All the while, Karrion Kross has been a devil on Sami's shoulder. Despite all the different friends he could be at odds with, it looks like this match helps an emerging star in Kross get on the card while also exploring a fresh story for Zayn at the "Show of Shows."
MORE: Jade Cargill's WWE Return Expected Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship
Since capturing the United States Championship from LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series 2025, there hasn't been a lot of time devoted to Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite this, the title should get a slot at WrestleMania, while giving SmackDown talent like Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade the opportunity to shine on this stage.
The War Raiders vs. The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championships
The New Day have been one of, if not, the most hated heel acts in WWE since turning their back on Big E in December. With their new attitude, nothing is standing in the way of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from getting back to Mania and challenging the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
While TV time has been scarce since becoming the first ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Lyra Valkyria would have her best chance of getting a singles title bout at WrestleMania 41 against her former mentor Becky Lynch.
Despite reports of her imminent return, "The Man" still has remained absent from WWE TV following the Royal Rumble. When she does come back, Becky could elevate the newly introduced title by challenging the champion for Irish pride at Mania.
Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Bianca Belair and Naomi currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but Jade Cargill originally won the gold with Belair. The company's lack of follow-up on Cargill's mystery attack may lead to a reveal taking place after her return.
With Belair having bigger fish to fry at WrestleMania 41, Naomi and Jade could team to defend the gold in a four-way that allows other women to get the spotlight. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai or Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, and finally Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez all give this contest a multi-brand touch.
Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
One of the longer buildups heading into WrestleMania 41 is Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens. After turning heel on Cody Rhodes in October, KO turned his fury on his former friend Orton and forced him out of action with a devastating piledriver.
Owens looks set for an all-Canadian battle with Sami Zayn in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, which should set the stage for the return of Orton to set up their Mania showdown.
Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
Charlotte Flair returned from a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus after over a year on the shelf to make history by becoming the first two-time winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match.
While WWE is teasing all the different options for "The Queen" at WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton seems like the most obvious and logical option.
The comparisons between Stratton and Flair jump off the screen, making this an intriguing "present vs. future" matchup. This could easily headline either night of Mania and has "showstealer" written all over it.
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
Following the captivating post-elimination brawl, reports have emerged that WWE is planning on having Roman Reigns face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.
It is easy to see why the company wants three of the biggest WWE superstars in this match. The history between all three men dates back to the debut of Reigns and Rollins in The Shield back at Survivor Series 2012.
From the bitter breakup of The Shield and Punk's departure from WWE to the recent teaming for WarGames and Rollins' role in the end of Roman's legendary 1316-day title reign, this has all the makings of being the match everyone remembers from WrestleMania 41.
Night 2
Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Sheamus vs. Chad Gable vs. AJ Styles in a Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
A Ladder Match opener should be a requirement for at least one of the nights of WrestleMania every year. They always deliver and are a fun way to get multiple WWE superstars on the card.
Bron Breakker has had several talents tease their intentions to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship and it could be the ideal title to defend in the stipulation. The likes of Sheamus, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, and Penta could make this a thrilling spectacle.
Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa
Jacob Fatu has clearly been pegged as a future main eventer for the company as evidenced by his recent push to start 2025. "The Samoan Werewolf" should take the next step and betray Solo Sikoa for his failure to retain the ula fala as "The Tribal Chief."
Fatu turning against Solo could further help elevate both men by giving them a showcase bout at WrestleMania 41 that will determine who will be the "Tribal Heir" of The Bloodline.
Chelsea Green vs. Piper Niven for the WWE Women's United States Championship
Chelsea Green has shined as WWE Women's United States Champion, but it was her "Secret Service" Piper Niven who caused her Women's Royal Rumble elimination. This could be the catalyst for a title bout between the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41.
Logan Paul vs. Aleister Black
Logan Paul is the kind of mainstream star and cocky heel character that can build a WrestleMania match on his own. Setting up a "Logan Paul Open Challenge" at Mania could be the setting for former AEW star Malakai Black becoming Aleister Black once again in an emphatic win over Paul.
DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits vs Los Garza for the WWE Tag Team Championships
The SmackDown tag team division has gotten more focus since the show moved to three hours. With DIY currently holding the WWE Tag Team Championships and so many duos getting some attention, it could be the champs defending against The Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza and Street Profits at WrestleMania 41.
Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
Based on reports following Royal Rumble 2025, it looks like Drew McIntyre will look to get revenge on Damian Priest for his Money In The Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 40 last year at this year's event from Las Vegas.
Priest and McIntyre had a great main event match in Scotland at Clash At The Castle 2024, so if they can recapture that magic this rematch could be a memorable encounter at Mania 41.
MORE: Every WWE Royal Rumble Winner, Ranked
The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez) vs. The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss)
Alexa Bliss got the biggest "monster" pop of the night at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 for her return in the Women's Rumble. Her elimination came at the hands of former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.
This could be a way for Bliss to finally pair up with The Wyatt Sicks to face The Judgment Day in a multi-person brawl that can be truly unique from every other match on either night of WrestleMania 41.
Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship
When looking at the 2020s for WWE so far, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have been the most dominant women on the roster. This is why recent reports of internal discussion about a Ripley vs. Belair WrestleMania 41 encounter has drawn excitement.
While they have history against one another on NXT and as the final two participants in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, the company has protected this matchup for several years now, making it feel like a dream match.
Belair will have to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 in Toronto to make this possible, but there should be no doubt that a clash between these highly decorated female megastars could be unbelievable and steal the show at Mania this year.
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Ever since reports circulated that The Rock might not be available for WrestleMania 41, talk of Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at the event have become louder.
With Cena declaring himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the road seems paved for "The Doctor of Thuganomics" to pick up a victory and challenge to become a record-breaking 17-time world champion at Mania.
Cena vs. Rhodes feels like a major generational battle that fits the billing for a WrestleMania headline bout. Cody could cement his legacy as champion by beating one of the best ever, or Cena could become the greatest champion of all time. Those stakes make this one a must-see classic.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
WWE Rumors: Latest On Roman Reigns Injury Angle And WrestleMania 41 Plans
AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window