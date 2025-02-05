Jade Cargill's WWE Return Expected Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
It has been nearly three months since Jade Cargill has been seen on WWE television.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was laid out by a mysterious attacker ahead of Survivor Series in November, taking her out of a scheduled WarGames match, and enabling Naomi to move into her position as tag champ alongside Bianca Belair.
She was also removed from the WWE Women's United States Championship Tournament as a result of being taken off of TV.
While there have been multiple names rumored to be her attacker, her reason for disappearing was said to be due to a legitimate injury. But her return could be on the horizon.
PWInsider reports that not only has Cargill been at the WWE Performance Center training, but the company is under the belief she will be able to return to TV ahead of WrestleMania 41 in April. The Takedown on SI can add, via a WWE source, Cargill has been actively training in an effort to get cleared as soon as possible, though the nature of her injury remains unclear.
It is not yet known what Cargill's direction for WrestleMania could be, though a feud with her revealed attacker seems inevitable.
Cargill made the jump from AEW to WWE in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, and teamed with Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL in a winning effort.
