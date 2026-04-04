Randy Orton's Mysterious Ally Reveals Identity on WWE SmackDown

We now know who Randy Orton has been talking to over the phone these past few weeks, and it's the last person anyone could have possibly guessed.

The identity of his mysterious ally was revealed Friday night on WWE SmackDown during The Viper's homecoming to St. Louis, Missouri. Despite his recent sinister actions, Orton received a hero's welcome from the more than 11,000 fans that packed into the Enterprise Center.

He spoke passionately about winning his 15th world championship at WrestleMania 42, and doing so not just for his legacy, but for his family that was seated in the front row. Orton also said that Stephanie McMahon was speaking facts this past Monday night on WWE Raw — Cody Rhodes doesn't have what it takes to beat him at the 'Showcase of the Immortals.'

It was then that The American Nightmare made his way down to the ring, and he was all business. Rhodes and Orton immediately started fighting center ring, when Pat McAfee of all people snuck into the ring and dropped the WWE Champion with a punt below the belt.

Pat McAfee wants to save WWE by helping Randy Orton

The live audience was absolutely dumbfounded by what they had witnessed, and it's pretty safe to say that many others watching home were as well.

As Rhodes writhed in pain in the center of the ring, Orton took the opportunity to grab a steel chair, and he went to work on his WrestleMania opponent. As he began to inflict his special brand of punishment on the champ, Pat McAfee grabbed a microphone.

Pat McAfee | WWE

The former All-Pro NFL punter and current ESPN personality confirmed he was the man on the other end of the telephone, and he made mention of his recent Q&A comments that WWE had passed him by. Over the past few months, however, McAfee said he realized that the business simply sucks now. He even called out the company for struggling to sell tickets to WrestleMania 42.

McAfee tore down Cody Rhodes as the representative of everything he hates about modern WWE. He said that Randy Orton was going to kill everything The American Nightmare had built since his return, and save the industry he once loved.

This is an absolutely massive swerve two weeks out from the biggest show of the year. With 20 years of real, personal history between champion and challenger, the WWE creative team has chosen to insert their former color analyst into the heart of this rivalry. Time will tell if this gamble pays off.