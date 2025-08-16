Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announce Naomi To Appear On Monday Night's Episode Of WWE Raw

The WWE Universe is set to get some answers regarding Naomi's medical status this Monday night on Raw.

Rick Ucchino

WWE has announced that Noami will appear on this Monday's episode of WWE Raw to address her abrupt absence from the company.

The Women's World Champion was scheduled to defend her title against IYO SKY this past Monday night in Quebec City, but the match was called off just hours before Raw went live on Netflix.

A statement was released on WWE's X account that Naomi was not medically cleared to compete, and details about her condition have remained a mystery ever since.

Backstage updates on Naomi's status have been light on information, save for a Wrestling Observer report that indicated that she could be out of action for a long time.

Speculation has been running wild online, as it normally does, but answers are coming soon. WWE is promising that Naomi will speak on the state of the Women's World Championship this Monday night live on Netflix.

Who will Stephanie Vaquer face at Clash in Paris?

Stephanie Vaquer is scheduled to challenge for the Women's World Championship on Sunday, August 31 at WWE Clash in Paris. She became the No. 1 Contender by winning the Women's Battle Royal last month at Evolution.

If the rumors prove to be true and Naomi is forced to relinquish the title, it will be interesting to see how the WWE creative team pivots.

As previously mentioned, IYO SKY was set to challenge for the gold last week, but ended up losing to Roxanne Perez in a replacement match thanks to the Kabuki Warriors.

Naomi is currently in the midst of the most significant push of her WWE career. Her breakout heel persona helped lead her to win the Women's Money in the Bank contract and then cash it in successfully during the main event of Evolution. She went on to retain the title in a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.

The Takedown on SI will continue to monitor any updates on Naomi's status and we will of course have what she has to say this Monday night on Raw covered for you.

