Major Injury Update on Liv Morgan & When She's Expected Back In WWE
It could several more months before Liv Morgan is back in a WWE ring.
The former Women's World Champion suffered a separated shoulder during a match with Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of Monday Night Raw, and a new report indicates that the company is not expecting to have her back in the mix the start of next year's WrestleMania season.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported late Friday morning that Morgan was due for a medical evaluation this week and that the current hope amongst those in WWE is that she'll be good to return in early 2026, as long as her rehab goes according to plan. That recovery timeline is not far off from when she suffered a similar injury during the summer in 2023 and came back for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.
While there's never a good time for a Superstar to suffer an injury, Morgan's came just as she was being positioned as a key cog in the build to this year's Evolution Premium Live Event.
She started a program with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shortly before separating her shoulder, and the belief of multiple outlets was that The Judgment Day were going to end up defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the reuniting Bella Twins at the all women's PLE in Atlanta, Georgia.
Morgan was also in line to face then Women's World Champion IYO SKY for that title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.
Roxanne Perez stepped up to fill in for Liv Morgan
The silver lining for Morgan's injury is that a natural storyline shift already existed for the WWE creative team, thanks to the recent introduction of Roxanne Perez into the Judgment Day.
Finn Balor was clearly already working an angle to try and replace Liv in the group with The Prodigy, so it was easy enough to literally replace Morgan with Perez when she went on the inactive list.
Roxanne stepped in as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez and helped Big Mami Cool retain the titles at Evolution in what ended up being a Fatal 4-Way Match with teams from Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
The Judgment Day wound up dropping the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, but Balor got his wish just the same. Roxanne Perez has been fully embraced by the rest of Judgment Day, without Liv Morgan around to object.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (8/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Karrion Kross And Scarlett's Indy Rates Raise Questions Over WWE Departures
New Report Offers Additional Info On A Potential TNA Purchase