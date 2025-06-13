Absent WWE Star Reportedly Backstage For Tonight’s SmackDown
Is another WWE superstar set to make a return on SmackDown?
This week’s show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, will feature the fallout from the Money in the Bank PLE last week, and there could be plenty of significant developments after the noteworthy event.
John Cena will be back on the blue brand after his heated exchange with CM Punk on Raw, which led to the official announcement that the two rivals would face off at Night of Champions on June 28.
Meanwhile, Naomi is Ms. Money in the Bank after her big win, and she figures to have plenty to say after grabbing the briefcase to potentially secure a cash-in on WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton or another champion of her choosing.
Jacob Fatu is also expected to address his surprising turn on Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, and there will be more King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches.
However, SmackDown could also feature the return of a certain talent that has been absent from WWE television for nearly a year. According to Fightful Select, Kiana James has been spotted backstage at SmackDown. There is no confirmation as to whether she'll appear on the show.
James has been out of action since June 2024 due to a leg injury. The 28-year-old was drafted to Raw during the 2024 WWE Draft last April and initially was slotted in an assistant-like role with Raw general manager Adam Pearce.
James debuted on NXT in 2022 and captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships with Fallon Henley in February 2023.
