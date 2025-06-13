Reason Jey Uso Lost The WWE World Heavyweight Championship To Gunther Revealed
Jey Uso's run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion has come to an end, and it turns out, it's all part of a much bigger plan for Gunther.
Uso shockingly won the men's Royal Rumble match this February, punching his ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania 41. There, he defeated Gunther to win his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship, a belt he carried for 51 days.
That was, of course, until this past Monday night. Gunther faced Uso in a rematch on Monday Night Raw, passing Uso out and regaining the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time. While many were surprised the run ended so unceremoniously, it appears there is a larger plan in place.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reports the decision ties into Goldberg's upcoming WWE retirement match, rumored for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta next month. Per Meltzer, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque has zeroed in on Gunther being Goldberg's final opponent. Not only that, but the match will be for the world title as well.
Goldberg has not confirmed the date of the retirement match itself, but he has alluded to it coming up imminently. He noted he has suffered a myriad of injuries training for the match, but appears to be on track to participate in the Saturday Night's Main Event show on July 12.
That particular show will potentially run against the main event of AEW All In (depending on how the show paces out), or at the very least, will immediately follow it.
Goldberg and Gunther were involved in an interaction at Bad Blood last year in Atlanta, laying the groundwork for a potential clash.
