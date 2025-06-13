Major Update On Omos' WWE Contract Status
Though it has been more than a year since we've seen Omos on WWE television, his future with the company is not in doubt.
The 33-year-old last appeared in a WWE match on April 5, 2024, participating in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. He would go another nine months before wrestling another match, eventually having a brief run in Japan where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship in NOAH alongside Jack Morris.
His long absence led to many WWE fans being unsure about whether or not he would ever return to the company, though that does not appear to be something they need to fret.
The former Raw Tag Team Champion conducted a lengthy interview with Gambling Industry News, and revealed he has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.
"Things are going very well. Can’t complain. I’m really excited about what is to come," he said. "I’ve been training really hard and working on some new things and I think it’s going to be a really fun ride ahead, especially because I just signed a renewal with WWE and will be there for years to come!"
Recently, Omos revealed he has worked extensively with and has been mentored by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. While he hasn't had a chance to showcase what he has learned in a WWE ring, the new contract may afford him an opportunity to do so.
At this time, it is unclear when and where Omos will show up in WWE moving forward.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Watch WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Toss Hilarious First Pitch At NY Mets Game
Natalya Reveals The VIP Perk Nikki Bella Turned Down On Her Return At WWE Raw
Potential New Bloodline Member Reportedly Set For WWE Debut