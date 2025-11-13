Adam Page On Why He Refers To Himself As The Men's World Champion In AEW

Adam Page headlined the biggest AEW show on American soil this year and won the world title from Jon Moxley at All In Texas this summer. Since then, Page has successfully defended the championship against MJF, Kyle Fletcher, Lee Moriarty, and Samoa Joe.

Page is a two-time world champion in AEW, but became the true face of AEW with this most recent run. Page wants to keep successfully defending his championship, but also wants to bring change to his industry while he is on top.

In a new interview with ESPN in North Carolina, Page talked about being champion and why he started to refer to himself as the Men's World Champion in AEW. "I feel like in professional wrestling historically, it has been the case that the men's division has been billed as the World Champion," Page said.

"To me, that always seemed like if you have to specify that one's for the women and the other one is the World Championship, it felt like it created this hierarchy where one you're telling the viewer and the audience that one of them is more important than the other. And I don't think that's the way that our fans feel any longer."

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page | All Elite Wrestling

Adam Page wants people to stop and think with him as AEW Men's World Champion

Page says he wants to people to stop and think when hearing him billed as the AEW Men's World Champion.

"I feel like specifying myself as Men’s World Champion … maybe kind of just asks people to stop and think. Whether it's fans, the audience, or whether it's people involved in wrestling. I’ve always tried to institute small little changes in the world that I'm involved in to make the world more representative of how I feel like it truly is or should be.” Adam Page

Page is scheduled to defend his AEW Men's World Championship this week against Powerhouse Hobbs on the Blood and Guts special of AEW Dynamite. The match will be a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Last week, Hobbs dropped Page through a table and incapacitated him during the main event AEW World Trios Championship match.

There will also be two Blood and Guts matches on the show this week. The Death Riders will face The Conglomeration and Darby Allin, and for the first time, Blood and Guts will take place inside the women's division.

In the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match, Mercedes Mone teams with Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Triangle of Madness to face Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, Jaime Hayter, and Harley Cameron.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Former WWE Superstar Re-Signs With The Company

Roman Reigns And CM Punk Land Roles In New Disney Movie

Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Nikki Bella’s Shocking WWE Raw Turn

WWE Shop Reveals List Of Top Merchandise Sellers For 2025