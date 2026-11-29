The sudden and tragic passing of Bronson Reed continues to weigh heavy on the hearts of many within WWE.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was one of the countless people from across the globe who expressed their concolences after the new broke on Friday night that Reed had died from medical complications, following the injuries he suffered earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel.

Pearce, who took to social media Sunday morning to make a few announcements about tomorrow night's episode of Monday Night Raw from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, also took the time to deliver a very emotional message to Bronson Reed, his pregnant wife Paige, and their daughter Deja.

"To my friend Jermaine Haley, whom you all know better as Big Bronson Reed. I do not have the words, and even if I did, they would not be enough. I want to thank you personally for sharing the road, the locker room, the ring, conversation, your big old smile... I miss you brother. All my love to your beautiful family." Adam Pearce on his X account

WWE honored Reed at Survivor Series: WarGames Saturday night with a ten-bell salute, and a public statement read by lead commentator Michael Cole. It's very likely the company will have more planned to remember Jermaine Haley Monday night, but nothing has been announced at this time.

As for the Raw announcements, it was already determined Saturday night that Penta & Je'Von Evans would be defending their World Tag Team Titles against Los Americanos, and now Adam Pearce has added a Women's Intercontinental Championship Match between IYO SKY and Sol Ruca to the card. Chad Gable will also take on Big Cass.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, fresh off her controversial victory over Becky Lynch at Survivor Series: WarGames, is also scheduled to be at the Simmons Bank Arena tomorrow night, along with the rest of The Judgment Day.

Oba Femi is being advertised for the show as well, and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has promised to be in Little Rock to address the post-WarGames attack by The 946. We'll have more information on tomorrow's episode of the flagship when our Monday Night Raw preview drops at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT) here on The Takedown on SI.

Current card for Nov. 30, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw:

Roman Reigns | WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will appear

IYO SKY (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Penta & Je'Von Evans (c) vs. Rayo & Bravo Americanos for the World Tag Team Championship

Chad Gable vs. Big Cass

More Survivor Series: WarGames fallout