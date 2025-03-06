Additional WWE SmackDown Dates Announced For Randy Orton Ahead of WrestleMania 41
The Viper is back in WWE and he's going to be sticking around for the run up to WrestleMania 41 in April.
Randy Orton returned at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday. He had missed several months of action to sell the storyline injury he suffered when Kevin Owens gave him a package piledriver on the November 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
Orton was out for revenge in Toronto when he went after Owens just seconds after his brutal Unsanctioned Match victory over Sami Zayn. Security personnel stopped Randy from delivering his patented punt, which allowed Owens to escape serious harm.
The expectation is that Orton and Owens are heading toward a showdown at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and The Viper has now officially been announced for several episodes of SmackDown as part of WWE's extensive European tour later this month.
- Friday, March 14 - Barcelona, Spain
- Friday, March 21- Bologna, Italy
- Friday, March 28 - London, England
Thursday's announcement about Orton comes on the heels of WWE announcing additional dates for John Cena's retirement tour on Wednesday.
