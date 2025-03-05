A&E Renews WWE LFG For A Second Season, One Major Change Expected
WWE LFG will return to A&E for a second season this Spring.
A&E announced the news with a press release on Wednesday afternoon. WWE’s Greatest Moments has also been renewed by the network.
Season two of “WWE LFG” raises the stakes as sixteen new WWE hopefuls battle for the ultimate prize: a coveted spot on NXT, WWE’s premier developmental brand showcasing the industry's brightest rising stars. With even tougher challenges, grueling in-ring matches, and behind-the-scenes access, viewers will witness the rigorous journey required to make it in WWE. This season will once again feature world-class coaching from legendary WWE icons, offering unparalleled mentorship and insight into what it truly takes to earn a place in the squared circle.- A&E Press Release (3/5/25)
The coaches signed on for season 2 of LFG include returning legends like The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley. Mickie James was a coach on the first season of the show, which is airing now on the network.
However, James won't appear in season 2 and the show will instead feature soon to be WWE Hall of Famer, Michelle McCool.
Shawn Michaels will still be a key figure on the program due to his role running NXT. The winner of the second season will win a spot in NXT.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rhea Ripley's Rumored WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans After Title Loss To Iyo Sky
Hulk Hogan Reveals His Reaction To John Cena's Heel Turn
WWE Reveals Three New Dates For John Cena's Retirement Tour
Naomi Makes Public Appearance Sporting A Neck Brace After Jade Cargill Attack At WWE Elimination Chamber