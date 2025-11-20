AJ Lee Confronts Fan For Creating Disturbing AI Video

AJ Lee shocked the wrestling world when she made her WWE return to the back on September 5th, 2025. While her on-screen appearances have been limited, AJ has been doing rounds, meeting fans at expos, and attending other events.

One of these appearances saw her attend the Big Event NY Expo this month, where she shared online the great time she had meeting fans and the numerous gifts bestowed upon her by her fan base.

However, one fan who met her is receiving backlash after posting an AI-generated video of himself and AJ Lee kissing at the meet-and-greet.

And AJ herself would end up seeing the tweet and replying, "This is inappropriate and it is harassment. Please delete."

This is inappropriate and it is harassment. Please delete. — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) November 20, 2025

Instead of deleting the post, the X user has doubled down on his post, agreeing with another user who suggested it was flattering. Countless other users have berated both of them in response.

Wrestlers faces issues with fans

AJ Lee is sadly not the first nor the last wrestler to have had an issue like this with fans. And it's primarily the women's wrestlers who have to deal with the brunt of the horrible and downright disgusting antics that a small percentage of the fan base do both in person and online.

Just recently, Roxanne Perez had to deal with people on social media spreading around an AI-generated image of her, which she reported was fake and "very weird."

There are countless examples of others, like Rhea Ripley, having to deal with fans being far too comfortable and inappropriate, such as when she revealed that a fan came to her house on Valentine's Day and stood at her door for several minutes.

This is a PSA for all you fans heading to Las Vegas for #WrestleMania… pic.twitter.com/ndGCXDzCsM — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 15, 2025

Names like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have taken to social media to warn fans. Earlier this year, Punk posted a story to Instagram that simply stated "Stop touching strangers. PLEASE." This was in response to an incident in France that saw Rhea Ripley surrounded by fans wanting photos and autographs.

After a lengthy absence from television, AJ Lee made her return on Monday Night Raw to help distract Becky Lynch during a Women's Intercontinental title match against Maxxine Dupri, costing Lynch the title. On social media, Lynch has been doing any and everything possible to get her title back. What the plan is between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch has yet to be revealed.

