Brie Bella Addresses Whether She's Got Another WWE Run Left In Her

Brie Bella last competed in the WWE back at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she entered in at the number 19 spot and scored three eliminations before getting thrown out by eventual winner Ronda Rousey.

Brie's sister Nikki Bella would also compete in that Royal Rumble, with it being both former Divas Champions' final match for many years. That changed when Nikki Bella made a surprise return at this year's Royal Rumble to have another run with the WWE, and since earning herself a Women's World Championship match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Brie Bella (left) and Nikki Bella | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

That idea of returning to the ring has been something Brie Bella has considered quite often over the years, especially now that her sister is back in action. Most recently on The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie claimed one of her birthday wishes was to get back in the ring with her sister.

"I think there is definitely a last run in me. I'm at the age and I'm strong and I think it's cause I'm working out so hard and I'm feeling good, but I'm like there's for sure a last run in me...Wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it's with you, wherever that is at, who knows." Brie Bella

Brie further stated she would be alright if it were a longer run or even just a one-night return.

Nikki Bella's Return Run

Nikki Bella | WWE

As previously noted, Nikki Bella made her return as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Royal Rumble, but wouldn't kick off her run as a regular until later in the year.

The original idea seemed to be a match against Liv Morgan at Evolution 2025. Unfortunately, Morgan suffered an injury, thus leaving Nikki to compete in the 20 Woman Battle Royal instead. Since returning, Bella has been a relatively consistent fixture on Raw, typically making a few appearances per month.

MORE: Dolph Ziggler Reveals Original Plan For His WWE Raw Return

She had her first title match since 2018 when she challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. While she failed to capture the belt, she has been moving up the card via a friendship with the current Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.

A recent heel turn on Monday Night Raw ended that friendship, and Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella will face off for the first time at Survivor Series: WarGames with the Women's World Championship on the line.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Saraya Gives Major Update On Potential Pro Wrestling Return

CM Punk Explains Why John Cena Really Is The Pro Wrestling GOAT

TKO and DoorDash Announce Official Partnership Across WWE and UFC

Nikki Bella Net Worth