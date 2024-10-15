AJ Styles Provides Health Update After WWE SmackDown Injury
The lines of professional wrestling are often blurred with reality. Fans are often left wondering whether developments they've witnessed - both in the ring and outside of it - are either a "shoot" or a "work". That has certainly been the case when it comes to the health of AJ Styles following his return to SmackDown earlier this month.
The Phenomenal One was reportedly set to kick-off a farewell tour with many industry experts under the impression that his WWE contract is set to expire early next year, but he has now suffered a foot injury that could delay those supposed plans.
Styles lost to Carmelo Hayes on the 10/4 episode of SmackDown via a referee stoppage. AJ injured his foot after Hayes connected on a springboard crossbody early on in the match. Styles attempted to finish the bout, but the ref eventually called the match in Melo's favor.
Styles appeared to be extremely frustrated and had a noticeable limp as he returned to the backstage area, leading many to wonder whether the injury was legitimate.
The haze surrounding the segment was thickened up even more after a Fightful Select report indicated that Styles was booked to lose the match via ref stoppage for a storyline knee injury.
MORE: WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt "Wyatt Edition" Information Revealed
So essentially, the match went exactly as it was originally booked, leading to Hayes receiving a United States Championship match the following week.
Styles has now taken to social media to provide everyone with an update, saying he has suffered a Lisfranc injury. We're talking the bones and ligaments in the middle of his foot that could cause bruising, deformity, swelling and severe pain - according to a quick Google search.
Styles would follow up when someone pointed out that this particular injury has ended a number of seasons for NFL running backs, by saying, "Bingo, as the kids say….I’m cooked!"
This update is not likely to clear any confusion over whether the injury is for real, as Styles could simply be working an angle. If he's telling the truth, we also do not yet know how severe the damage is that he suffered.
Dr. Google says recovery time for this particular injury can range from six weeks to up to a year for athletes, especially if surgery is required.
We'll continue to update you on Styles status moving forward if more details become available and we wish AJ all the best in his recovery efforts... if... you know... everything is on the up and up.
