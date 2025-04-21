AJ Styles Says He Only Wants To Be In The Hall Of Fame Once His Career Is Over
AJ Styles is likely headed to multiple wrestling Hall of Fames, but he only wants to go in once his career is over.
Speaking at a Fanatics event over WrestleMania weekend, Styles talked about how he'd like to see his Hall of Fame entries work and that he put a request to go into the TNA Hall of Fame on the back burner because of his work with WWE.
"There was a time they wanted me to come in and be in the TNA Hall of Fame. I just thought it was a little disrespectful at the time, to WWE, to go into the TNA Hall Of Fame. I want to go into the Hall of Fame when I'm done wrestling. I think that's more appropriate. There are a lot of places I've wrestled and I'm very thankful that I can be in any Hall of Fame. I'm gonna wait until I'm done,"- AJ Styles (h/t Fightful)
Styles lost to Logan Paul at WrestleMania Sunday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this year. He seemed to have the upper hand thanks to Karrion Kross preventing interference, but instead, Styles focused on Kross and left himself open. Styles wrestled LA Knight at WrestleMania 40 last year.
The WrestleMania storyline between Paul and Styles has revolved around Paul having been disrespectful to Styles and his legacy in the wrestling business. Paul's career has been the complete opposite of Styles, with Paul rushing up the food chain in WWE to get big matches at WrestleMania. That contrasts the career of Styles, which featured multiple different companies prior to signing with WWE.
Styles debuted for WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2016 and since then won mutliple championships and world titles in the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rey Mysterio A 'Game-Time Decision' For WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE WrestleMania 41: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Rey Mysterio Suffers Injury On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown
Latest Report On WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Sales & Talent Comps