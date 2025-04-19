WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The 'Showcase of the Immortals' is upon us!
WrestleMania 41 kicks-off tonight inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Seven matches are on the docket for night one of the two night extravaganza, including a massive main event. CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will square off in a massive triple threat match.
It's a historic accomplishment for The Tribal Chief as he main events his 10th match at his ninth different WrestleMania, breaking the previous record held by Hulk Hogan. He'll face two familiar foes in Rollins and Punk.
It's the first Mania main event for CM Punk, but he has an ace up his sleeve in Vegas with the Paul Heyman standing in his corner tonight. How big of a factor will the Wiseman play in tonight's match-up? We'll all find out soon enough.
Both the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Women's Championship are on the line tonight. It's Gunther defending against Jey Uso and Tiffany Stratton going up against Charlotte Flair.
MORE: WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Will John Cena Win His 17th World Championship?
LA Knight looks to keep his United States Title reign alive against Jacob Fatu, The New Day are seeking new gold and Jade Cargill is seeking retribution against Naomi. Here is everything you need to know about WrestleMania Saturday in Las Vegas.
Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk w/ Paul Heyman
CM Punk is set to main event WrestleMania for the first time in his Hall of Fame worthy career, and Paul Heyman will be in his corner to witness it. Just like the two of them always dreamed. That does create an interesting dynamic as Punk faces off against Heyman's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in one of the biggest triple threat matches in WrestleMania history. How much of a wildcard is the Wiseman? And which man will prove that he's the best?
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Can Jey Uso shock the world again? He earned this opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but he's 0-3 lifetime against Gunther. Furthermore, he'll be facing a Ring General who is more sadistic than we have ever seen. He's already bathed in the blood of Jimmy Uso and he's promising Jey will meet the same fate on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
WWE Women's Championship Match
What started out as a generational battle over the WWE Women's Championship, has quickly dissolved into a bitter and personal rivalry. Animosity aside, tonight marks a huge night in the career of Tiffany Stratton. She's out to prove that she belongs at the top of the SmackDown Women's Division when she defends her title against Charlotte Flair in her first ever WrestleMania Match. Will she earn some respect from The Queen?
Men's United States Championship Match
The Megastar is just getting his second reign as WWE United States Champion off the ground, but it may soon come crashing down. LA Knight will go one-on-one with Jacob Fatu with his title on the line, and if last Friday Night on SmackDown is any indication, the champ is in trouble. If Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga stay out of Jacob's way, he may very well handle business and bring the United States Championship to the Bloodline.
World Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day lost the respect of nearly every member of the WWE Universe and the locker room when they turned their backs on Big E, but Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods no longer care. They just want to prove that they are still the best tag team in the men's division and they'll get that opportunity tonight when they challenge the War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championships. Can Woods and Kingston add another set of titles to their Hall of Fame resume?
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Naomi has tapped into a darker side of herself over the past several weeks. The positive force of the GLOW has been blinded by her hatred for Jade Cargill and Naomi will get the chance to her down for good when they face off tonight inside of Allegiant Stadium. It's the first non-title women's singles match at WrestleMania in nearly two decades, and this one isn't going to be any Playboy Pillow Fight. These two ladies are out for blood.
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
The mysterious El Grande Americano has taken Monday Night Raw by storm over the past few weeks. His loaded diving head butt has proven to be unstoppable thus far and the biggest opportunity of his young WWE career awaits him tonight in Las Vegas. El Grande goes up against WWE Hall of Famer and legendary Luchador Rey Mysterio in a singles match at WrestleMania. Someone the likes of Chad Gable could only dream of such an honor.
WrestleMania 41 Saturday start time:
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
WrestleMania 41 Saturday:
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
How To Watch WrestleMania 41 Saturday:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.