Rey Mysterio A 'Game-Time Decision' For WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's status for WWE WrestleMania 41 is still uncertain, even hours before the event begins.
Mysterio was injured in a multi-man tag on Smackdown against Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers, limping to the back following the bout and leaving his match against El Grande Americano up in the air. The match was still being promoted as of Saturday morning, and now there is some clarity on the situation.
Michael Cole appeared on the kickoff show for the first night of WrestleMania, and advertised the match to still be happening Saturday. Cole noted on the broadcast that Mysterio is still a game-time decision for the show, and his match with El Grande Americano could still take place.
There was no clarification, however, on what would happen in the match should Mysterio not be able to compete. He has not had a singles match at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 35, when he lost to Samoa Joe in less than a minute.
Chad Gable, the man "allegedly" beneath the El Grande Americano mask, has never had a singles match at WrestleMania. He also competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Smackdown, a match won by Carmelo Hayes.
