Alex Shelley Posts Heartfelt Thank You Message After WWE Debut
Newly debuted WWE Superstar, Alex Shelley, thanked friends and family in a heartfelt message after making his WWE debut last Friday as part of the Motor City Machine Guns.
In a nearly two-minute Twitter video, Shelley said he needed to give gratitude to everyone that has helped him throughout the years. He said that he's proud to call himself a WWE Superstar, after years of calling himself a variety of different things because of the different jobs he held.
MORE: 5 Things You May Not Know About The Motor City Machine Guns Ahead Of Their WWE Debut
"I wanted to express gratitude to everyone that has supported me, throughout not just my pro wrestling career, but in my life," Shelley said. "That's friends. That's co-workers and that's family ... We did it. What I was able to accomplish last Friday night on Smackdown was a dream come true. I can now say that I'm not just a physical therapy technician. I'm not just a strength and conditioning coach. I'm not just a friend or a brother or a punk rocker or an artist. Now I'm a WWE Superstar and to be able to verbalize that has a very, very deep and profound sense of power here (his heart)."
Shelley and his tag team partner, Chris Sabin, made their Motor City Machine Gun debut on Smackdown in a match against Los Garza and Austin Theory & Grayson Waller. They won the match and now will face Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa next week on Smackdown with a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships on the line.
The Motor City Machine Guns have been champions in TNA, ROH, and various other independent promotions around the world. They signed with WWE in September.
