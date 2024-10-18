BREAKING: Motor City Machine Guns Officially Sign With WWE SmackDown And Get Immediate Title Opportunity
The Motor City Machine Guns have finally arrived on WWE programming, appearing on WWE's YouTube channel before SmackDown to turn in their signed contract.
In the video, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis welcomes the tag team specialists into his office. But, instead of wishing them luck against Los Garza on tonight’s SmackDown as planned, Aldis told them they’re wrestling in a three-way with Los Garza and A-Town Down Under.
The winner of another three-way tag match tonight between DIY, Street Profits, and Pretty Ugly will face the winner of MCMG’s match next week, to determine the next challengers for the WWE World Tag Team Championship. The current title holders are The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.
"You're potentially two wins away from a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships," Aldis said.
It’s nice to see a legendary, internationally decorated tag team like MCMG get a title opportunity right out of the gate—they deserve it.
The WWE universe has patiently waited for MCMG to show up on SmackDown and now the hour of their arrival is upon us. Can they make the best of this tag team championship opportunity? Watch SmackDown tonight to find out!
