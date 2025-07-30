AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe Hopes To Return To The Ring Soon
Samoa Joe hopes to make a return to the ring "sooner than later".
In a recent interview with Wrestle Zone, the former AEW World Champion shared his current injury status after being stretchered out of All In Texas following a brutal attack from the Death Riders.
“Obviously, we’re working through concussion protocols right now, something that I’m going to take very seriously. And you know we’ll see, hopefully doctors will clear me sooner than later. We can make amends for things that maybe shouldn’t have gone on.”- Samoa Joe, H/T Wrestle Zone
Joe is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside other members of The Opps, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. When asked if he'd potentially be replaced by original The Opps member, Hook, to defend the titles in his absence, Joe said, "As for being replaced, I mean, you know what, we’re gonna wait and we’re gonna find out where we’re at with the doctors first. Then we’ll make those very drastic, very life-altering decisions. But it would be a little bit premature to do that now.”
The Opps played a large role in the war of Team AEW vs. the Death Riders, including a big win over the Jon Moxley-led heel stable in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing.
In his time away from AEW, Samoa Joe has been busy promoting season 2 of Twisted Metal on Peacock, where he plays the character "Sweet Tooth".
