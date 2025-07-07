Backstage Update On How Many More Matches May Be Added To AEW All In Texas Card
It's officially All In Texas week for All Elite Wrestling and a majority of the card for the company's biggest show of the year is already in place.
With the addition of Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, which was announced this past Saturday night on AEW Collision, All In Texas has eight matches currently scheduled - headlined by three massive championship bouts.
AEW President Tony Khan has been known to make a number of late week additions to his PPV cards, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that may not be the case this time around. While the length of the show could run similar to All In 2023 or 2024, the expectation is for there to be fewer matches this year.
"We're told at least one match with 'a number of performers' was planned to be added to the show. We're told that should be added by Thursday's Collision, but that there likely wouldn't end up being as many matches as last year's show."
The one additional match that Ross Sapp is referencing could very well be for the AEW Trios Championships. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta issued a challenge to The Opps this past Saturday night on Collision.
As of this writing, it's unclear who would be the third representative for the Death Riders in that bout. Jon Moxley is already set to defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page at All In, and PAC has been out injured since early April.
Current AEW All In Texas Card:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match
Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the AEW Unified Championship
Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship
Men's Casino Gauntlet Match
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland with the EVP Titles on the line
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (7/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Kazuchika Okada & Kenny Omega: The Generational Rivalry That Changed Pro Wrestling & Created AEW
Tony Khan Comments On Third Weekly AEW Show
Wrestling Legend Reportedly Discussed For AEW All In: Texas Appearance