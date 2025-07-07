WWE Hall Of Famer Michelle McCool Gives Update On Possible Evolution 2 Appearance
As of now, WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool will not be at the WWE Evolution 2 PLE this weekend in Atlanta.
McCool answered a fan comment on X on Monday morning and gave an update that her phone "hasn't rang" regarding an appearance at the event. The fan comment pushed for WWE to call McCool for a potential appearance in the Battle Royal at the show. The winner of that match will receive a world championship match at Clash at the Castle later this year.
McCool is a four-time women's champion in WWE and was a part of the WWE Diva Search competition in the mid-2000s. McCool was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year over WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.
MORE: The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Bring Their Competitive Relationship To Season Two Of WWE LFG (Exclusive)
McCool was the first ever WWE Divas Champion. She has participated in key "firsts" for the women's division in WWE including being a part of the first women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. McCool wrestled at the first all-women's Evolution PPV in 2018 and was a part of a Battle Royal at that event.
Currently, McCool is a coach on the WWE LFG reality show that is currently in season two on the A&E Network.
