Rhea Ripley Got Jokes After Suffering Injury During WWE Japan Supershow
Numerous WWE Superstars were in Tokyo this week as the company held back-to-back live shows on Thursday and Friday.
Rhea Ripley was in action during both events as she once again teamed with IYO SKY to take on The Kabuki Warriors, but things did not go according to plan during the match Friday night at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
According to those who were in attendance, Ripley attempted to catch her tag team partner as IYO was being tossed down to the floor outside the ring. When she popped back up, she was sporting a bloody nose.
Rhea ended up being escorted to the back after the match was over, and the Wrestling Observer's Brian Alvarez has now confirmed what many had already assumed — Ripley suffered a broken nose.
Rhea Ripley got jokes...
The former Women's World Champion appears to be in good spirits about what happened. She posted photos of herself Saturday afternoon on social media, jokingly saying that with a swollen nose she now bares a striking resemblance to her dog.
Ripley was able to make it back out to the ring after the show's main event, which featured CM Punk taking on Shinsuke Nakamura. A special tribute was then held for AJ Styles on the heels of what was potentially his final match in Japan.
Several Superstars paid their respects to Styles, who has announced that 2026 will be his final year in professional wrestling. AJ was introduced to the crowd by Punk and the Phenomenal One delivered a heartfelt message to the people of Tokyo via Shinsuke Nakamura, who acted as his translator.
“Everyone, as you all know, when I first came to Japan, to be honest, I didn’t know what people expected from me or if someone like me would even be accepted here. But from the very first day, you welcomed me with respect and passion."
"Every time I passed through the curtain to the ring in Japan, I gave everything I had because I felt you all were worthy of it. In return, you gave me something I will never forget: trust, energy, and love for professional wrestling. Maybe one day I’ll leave this ring, but a part of my heart will always remain here, in the hearts of the Japanese people and in each and every one of you. Thank you.” h/t Wrestling Observer
As for Ripley, it's not currently known how much time she'll have to spend away from the ring, if any at all.
The Nightmare has been a key cog in the ongoing storyline between IYO SKY, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Even if she has to take a few weeks off from competing in the ring, there's no reason why she couldn't stay involved on Monday Night Raw in some other capacity.
We'll provide an update on Rhea Ripley's condition just as soon as one is available.
