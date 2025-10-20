Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/20/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

What does the future hold for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins following the brutal betrayal of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed? General Manager Adam Pearce will give an update on his condition tonight on WWE Raw.

Monday Night Raw returns to its normal start time tonight and all eyes are on Adam Pearce.

The Red Brand General Manager has promised to give an update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins after last week's brutal attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Recent backstage reports suggest The Visionary could be out of action for months as he is likely facing surgery to fix a shoulder injury. Rollins would most certainly have to vacate the World Title if that is indeed the case, meaning Pearce would be tasked with replacing his second World Champion in just a matter of months.

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, meantime, are all going to be in attendance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California to explain their stunning betrayal of Seth Rollins last week in Australia.

There are also three major title matches on the docket tonight. Both the Men's and Women's Intercontinental Championships will be on the line as Dominik Mysterio goes against Rusev, and Becky Lynch faces off once again with Maxxine Dupri.

And for just the second time since they won the World Tag Team Championships, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will defend them against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Penta and Jey Uso are all being advertised for the show as well.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev
Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev / WWE

It doesn't matter who his opponent has been, somehow Dominik Mysterio continues to find a way to hang onto his Men's Intercontinental Championship. Last week he knocked off Penta by utilizing the timekeeper's hammer. Two weeks ago, it was a low blow that allowed him to get one over on Rusev. His luck may finally run out tonight in Sacramento as he once again must face off against the Bulgarian Brute with the IC Title on the line.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri / WWE

Becky Lynch was so shaken by her count out loss to Maxxine Dupri two weeks ago, that she canceled her plans to travel to Perth, Australia for Crown Jewel weekend. The Man must come back around to Raw tonight as she has a rematch with the Sacramento native, this time with her Women's Intercontinental Championship up for grabs. Can Maxxine shock the world again and win her first ever singles title in front of her hometown fans? 

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee
Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee / WWE

Dominik Mysterio has been known to put his foot in his mouth from time-to-time, and last week he ended up putting Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a tough spot. The reigning World Tag Team Champions must now defend their titles against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. This marks just the second title defense for the Judgment Day in the 112 days that they've held the gold. Will the titles stay in the club house or will AJ & Lee solidify their budding partnership?

How to Watch WWE Raw:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

WWE Raw Card:

Raw GM Adam Pearce will provide an update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman address the WWE Universe

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Published
