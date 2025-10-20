SPOILER: WWE Hall of Famer Reportedly Set For Return On Monday Night Raw Tonight
Monday night's episode of Raw is back in its normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) streaming timeslot on Netflix and WWE has put together quite the line-up for the show.
General Manager Adam Pearce will provide an update on the health of Seth Rollins, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman explain their betrayal of the World Heavyweight Champion last week in Australia.
Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch will be defending their respective Intercontinental Championships and the World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh face off against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. But wait, there's apparently more.
The folks over at BodySlam are reporting that WWE Hall of Fame Nikki Bella is scheduled to be in Sacramento for Raw tonight. The former WWE Divas Champion has been absent from WWE programming for several weeks, prompting some fans to question if her return run had quietly ended.
Sean Ross Sapp was asked about her status with the company during a Q&A session with Fightful Select subscribers, and said that Nikki was expected to be back on television at some point after Crown Jewel was over.
"I don't think there were any real plans for her in Australia so there wasn't a great need to have her around for the build to that. They expect Nikki to be on the show for a while from everything that I've heard."
MORE: The Latest On Seth Rollins' Recovery Timeline As He Faces Shoulder Surgery
What's next for Nikki Bella?
Following her match against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris, Bella found herself primarily working in backstage segments with women like Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and Asuka.
Nikki last wrestled against the Empress of Tomorrow on the September 8 edition of Monday Night Raw, and even though she came up short in her effort to beat the former WWE Women's Champion, it was easily the best in-ring performance of her comeback thus far.
There's been no word on creative plans for Nikki Bella moving forward, but it is possible she could pick up where she left off with the Kabuki Warriors.
Asuka and Kairi Sane are engaged in a budding rivalry with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at the moment, but The Nightmare suffered a broken nose over the week and may have to miss some time. Bella could align with IYO until Ripley is good to go.
