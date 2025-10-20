SPOILER: WWE Hall of Famer Reportedly Set For Return On Monday Night Raw Tonight

World Tag Team Champions @FinnBalor & @jd_mcdonagh take on @AJStylesOrg & @dragonlee95 on #WWERaw tomorrow night. 😤



📍 SACRAMENTO

🎟️ https://t.co/L8lHCBwpGY

▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtIp7 pic.twitter.com/9Pjzk4IbN1