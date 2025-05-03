Another NXT Star Confirms She Was Among The Latest Round Of WWE Releases
WWE started a large round of releases on Friday, hitting the NXT brand especially hard.
Names continue to trickle out from the releases, with a new name revealing she received her release as of Saturday morning.
Dani Palmer confirmed her exit from WWE in a post on Instagram.
"Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life🤍 the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support"- AJ Amrhein (Dani Palmer) on Instagram
Palmer, real name AJ Amrhein, signed with WWE in 2022. She was a three-time NCAA National Champion at Baylor University in acrobatics and tumbling.
Palmer last wrestled on the February 21st edition of EVOLVE, wrestling Kali Armstrong. She had mostly been working NXT Level Up and EVOLVE, though she did work a handful of television matches for NXT in 2023.
Current list of WWE talent who have been released since Friday:
- Braun Strowman
- Dakota Kai
- Shayna Baszler
- Kayden Carter
- Katana Chance
- Cora Jade
- Gigi Dolin
- Eddy Thorpe
- Riley Osborne
- Jakara Jackson
- Oro Mensah
- Javier Bernal
- Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)
- Dani Palmer
