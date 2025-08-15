Apollo Crews Is Finally Getting Back In The Ring After Pectoral Injury
The last time WWE fans got to see Apollo Crews in action was back on the January 24th, 2025 episode of SmackDown, where he beat Johnny Gargano in a relatively quick match.
Their match would be cut short after interference from the Motor City Machine Guns, who were feuding with Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at the time.
The following week it would be confirmed that Crews was going to take some time off as he would undergo surgery from a torn pectoral muscle. Well things seem to be healing nicely as fellow wrestler Eli Knight posted a clip of him and Crews practicing in the Hart Dungeon
The former United States and Intercontinental Champion didn't slack off while he was on the injured list, as he had graduated from college with honors earlier this year.
He would take to social media saying, "It took 37 years, but we got it done! It's never too late to do anything!"
Let's Hope WWE Finds Some Use For Apollo When He Returns
When Apollo Crews signed with the WWE back in 2014, he had some incredible hype behind him from his work in Dragon Gate USA and other independents at that time. Unluckily, the WWE would take quite a while to find a good role for him on the roster.
Crews would capture the United States Championship in 2020, about five years after signing a deal with the company. He would later capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37, having a semi-decent run with that title. These reigns have so far been the highlight of his tenure, but he has the potential to do so much more if given the chance.
Crews is incredible in the ring and has had plenty of moments that seemed like he was on the verge of something great, such as his interaction with Roman Reigns on SmackDown or his return to NXT in 2023.
Here is to hoping that the WWE can find something for the former champ to sink his teeth into upon returning.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (8/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Major Injury Update on Liv Morgan & When She's Expected Back In WWE
TNA Open To Moving And Opposing AEW As Part Of Media Rights Discussions (Exclusive)
Update On The Hardy Boyz And Dudley Boyz TNA Match At Bound For Glory (Exclusive)