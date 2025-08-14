Update On The Hardy Boyz And Dudley Boyz TNA Match At Bound For Glory (Exclusive)
The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz are set for one more match, and now, TNA President Carlos Silva is weighing in on the spectacle.
Following winning the TNA Tag Team Championship at TNA Slammiversary in July, The Hardys were confronted by Bully Ray, one-half of Team 3D. There, he challenged The Hardys to one last match between the two iconic teams, in a bout that will serve as D-Von's retirement match.
The match has since been confirmed for Bound For Glory in October, and was even promoted on WWE television at SummerSlam. In a conversation with The Takedown on SI, TNA President Carlos Silva weighed in on the company pulling the trigger on running the match back one last time.
"I think it's just another piece of the way that we put together a great show at Bound For Glory," Silva said. "There's going to be a bunch of title matches, as you know, and so the belts will be on the line. But I think that, you know, having the Hardys and the Dudleys together, it's as big a legacy match as you could put together."
The history between the Hardys and Team 3D is well-documented. Their groundbreaking Tag Team Tables match at the Royal Rumble 2000 laid the foundation for the Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000, followed by three TLC matches. They are two of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history, but haven't wrestled against one another in nine years.
Notably, D-Von has dealt with several health issues over recent years, including suffering a stroke and undergoing spinal surgery. He has indicated he is good to go, and would like his last match to be against The Hardys. Silva says TNA will prioritize making sure everyone in the match is good to go, or else it wouldn't be happening.
"Well, certainly make sure that all the athletes are healthy and feeling good, and not going to do anything if that doesn't happen," he said. "But everyone has assured us that that's the case."
"They wanted to do it. We liked the idea, and so it was great. It was great to, you know, have [Bully Ray] come out at Slammiversary and come into the ring and talk to the Hardys and sort of get that process going, and now we'll work through it together between now and Bound For Glory."
TNA Bound For Glory takes place on Oct. 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.
